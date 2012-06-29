* Yields rise on the day post auction results

* Global risk-on also adds to selling pressure on bonds

* Traders see 10-year bond in 8.15-8.25 pct range next week

By Swati Bhat

MUMBAI, June 29 Indian federal bond yields rose on Friday after higher-than-expected auction cut-offs, but posted their first quarterly fall in two years on the back of weakening domestic growth and rate cuts by the central bank.

India's economic growth in the March quarter slowed to a nine-year low while the central bank cut rates by 50 basis points, its first cut in the current easing cycle, in early April.

Traders said yields however are poised to rise going ahead as there were no expectations for any near-term rate cuts while the absence of open market operations amid the high debt supplies would weigh.

"Markets are in the risk-on mode. There is continuous supply and no OMO. With the policy just one month away, we have to wait for any monetary guidance," said Anuj Tagra, a fixed income dealer with Union Bank of India.

"I expect a 8.15 to 8.30 percent range on the 10-year in the near-term," he added.

The old 10-year paper closed at 8.38 percent, up 2 basis points on the day.

The 8.15 percent 2022 bond, the new benchmark bond, closed at 8.18 percent, 5 basis points higher on the day. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 141.35 billion rupees ($2.5 billion).

The benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended up 3 basis points at 7.20 percent while the 1-year rate rose 1 bps at 7.78 percent.

Traders said the new 10-year bond yield showed a bigger rise as the paper was trading much above market prices due to its illiquidity and higher demand.

The cut-offs at the debt sale and the global risk-on mode also hurt bonds. The central bank sold the new 5-year bond and the benchmark 10-year paper at yields above market expectations.

The euro rose sharply against the dollar on Friday after European leaders agreed on decisive action to lower the borrowing costs of Italy and Spain and create a single supervisory body for euro area banks.

"USD/INR was sharply lower today, so less intervention is expected. That means less OMOs and thus less support for bonds," the head of fixed income trading at a foreign bank said.

The rupee closed at 55.6050/6150 per dollar, up 2.1 percent on the day.

"Liquidity projections hint at a pause in OMOs but market participants still expect one at least every alternate week. So market will wait for the OMO announcement this week and 8.15-8.25 is the new range for the 10-year for next week," the dealer added. (Editing by Anand Basu)