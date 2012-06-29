* Yields rise on the day post auction results
* Global risk-on also adds to selling pressure on bonds
* Traders see 10-year bond in 8.15-8.25 pct range next week
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 29 Indian federal bond yields rose
on Friday after higher-than-expected auction cut-offs, but
posted their first quarterly fall in two years on the back of
weakening domestic growth and rate cuts by the central bank.
India's economic growth in the March quarter slowed to a
nine-year low while the central bank cut rates by 50 basis
points, its first cut in the current easing cycle, in early
April.
Traders said yields however are poised to rise going ahead
as there were no expectations for any near-term rate cuts while
the absence of open market operations amid the high debt
supplies would weigh.
"Markets are in the risk-on mode. There is continuous supply
and no OMO. With the policy just one month away, we have to wait
for any monetary guidance," said Anuj Tagra, a fixed income
dealer with Union Bank of India.
"I expect a 8.15 to 8.30 percent range on the 10-year in the
near-term," he added.
The old 10-year paper closed at 8.38 percent,
up 2 basis points on the day.
The 8.15 percent 2022 bond, the new
benchmark bond, closed at 8.18 percent, 5 basis points higher on
the day. Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were at 141.35 billion rupees ($2.5 billion).
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended up 3 basis points at
7.20 percent while the 1-year rate rose 1 bps at 7.78 percent.
Traders said the new 10-year bond yield showed a bigger rise
as the paper was trading much above market prices due to its
illiquidity and higher demand.
The cut-offs at the debt sale and the global risk-on mode
also hurt bonds. The central bank sold the new 5-year bond and
the benchmark 10-year paper at yields above market expectations.
The euro rose sharply against the dollar on Friday after
European leaders agreed on decisive action to lower the
borrowing costs of Italy and Spain and create a single
supervisory body for euro area banks.
"USD/INR was sharply lower today, so less intervention is
expected. That means less OMOs and thus less support for bonds,"
the head of fixed income trading at a foreign bank said.
The rupee closed at 55.6050/6150 per dollar, up 2.1 percent
on the day.
"Liquidity projections hint at a pause in OMOs but market
participants still expect one at least every alternate week. So
market will wait for the OMO announcement this week and
8.15-8.25 is the new range for the 10-year for next week," the
dealer added.
(Editing by Anand Basu)