(Updates with closing prices, details and swaps) * 10-year yield ends 9 bps lower at 7.60 pct * CPI, IIP data due Fri, WPI on Monday are key * FIIs buy $1.27 bln in debt so far in May vs $992.2 mln in April By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, May 9 Indian bonds extended a rally this week, sending benchmark yields to a 34-month low on Thursday, on the back of strong foreign buying and on expectations the central bank would continue to buy debt to ease tight liquidity conditions. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Duvvuri Subbarao helped underpin these bets after saying on Thursday the central bank will consider bond purchases through open market operations and other measures to meet any liquidity shortfalls. The bond gains have also been marked by strong foreign buying as easy monetary policy worldwide is sparking a rally in global markets, which analysts say could encourage the RBI to continue cutting interest rates. It has already cut policy rates by 75 basis points (bps) this year. Investors are also hoping inflation will continue to ease, further supporting the case for rate cuts. India will release consumer price inflation data on Friday and wholesale prices on Monday. The rally this week prompted the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India to relax the upper price band for government securities and all special securities by 5 basis points for the day. "Expectations that inflation would be lower than the previous month, giving room for the RBI to continue its soft policy, and increased bets on more OMOs are driving the rally," said Ganti N. Murthy, head of fixed income at Peerless Funds Management. India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 9 bps to 7.60 percent, its lowest since early July 2010. That extends gains this week after bonds fell 5 bps on Wednesday and 1 bp on Tuesday. SHIFT IN SENTIMENT The rally marks a sharp turnaround from the immediate reaction to the RBI's policy review on May 3, when bonds reeled after the central bank cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point but disappointed investors by signalling limited scope for further easing. The shift in sentiment has come after the central bank this week bought debt of nearly 100 billion rupees, raising expectations for more such open market operations. India's financial system is stuck with a big liquidity deficit. Banks borrowed 1.05 trillion rupees ($19.40 billion) on Thursday from the central bank, the third consecutive day where repo borrowings surpassed the 1 trillion rupees mark. Sentiment for bonds has also been boosted as foreign institutional investors have invested $1.27 billion so far this month, more than the $992.2 million seen in the whole of April, according to market regulator data. India cut tax rates for foreign investors on interest income for domestic debt on April 30, while a global risk rally has further stoked interest from overseas. Lower interest rates globally are also playing a role, after Bank of Korea on Thursday surprised investors with a rate cut, joining central banks in Australia and Europe in recently lowering rates. Despite the RBI's warning last week, analysts are also not willing to rule out further rate cuts, arguing easing inflation due to slower domestic economic growth and falling global commodity prices could support the case for further easing. "Rate cuts by regional economies may prod the RBI to loosen monetary policy. We also see demand for rupee debt increasing among global funds, boosted by a drop in commodity prices and withholding tax reduction," Murthy said. Swaps also reflected expectations of more bond purchases by the central bank to ease the liquidity deficit in the banking system. The one-year overnight interest swap (OIS) rate fell 5 bps to 7.20 percent and the five-year swap rate dropped 6 bps to 6.90 percent. (Editing by Rafael Nam, Anand Basu and Prateek Chatterjee)