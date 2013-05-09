(Updates with closing prices, details and swaps)
* 10-year yield ends 9 bps lower at 7.60 pct
* CPI, IIP data due Fri, WPI on Monday are key
* FIIs buy $1.27 bln in debt so far in May vs $992.2 mln in
April
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, May 9 Indian bonds extended a rally this
week, sending benchmark yields to a 34-month low on Thursday, on
the back of strong foreign buying and on expectations the
central bank would continue to buy debt to ease tight liquidity
conditions.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Duvvuri Subbarao helped
underpin these bets after saying on Thursday the central bank
will consider bond purchases through open market operations and
other measures to meet any liquidity shortfalls.
The bond gains have also been marked by strong foreign
buying as easy monetary policy worldwide is sparking a rally in
global markets, which analysts say could encourage the RBI to
continue cutting interest rates. It has already cut policy rates
by 75 basis points (bps) this year.
Investors are also hoping inflation will continue to ease,
further supporting the case for rate cuts. India will release
consumer price inflation data on Friday and wholesale prices on
Monday.
The rally this week prompted the Fixed Income Money Market
and Derivatives Association of India to relax the upper price
band for government securities and all special securities by 5
basis points for the day.
"Expectations that inflation would be lower than the
previous month, giving room for the RBI to continue its soft
policy, and increased bets on more OMOs are driving the rally,"
said Ganti N. Murthy, head of fixed income at Peerless Funds
Management.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 9
bps to 7.60 percent, its lowest since early July 2010.
That extends gains this week after bonds fell 5 bps on
Wednesday and 1 bp on Tuesday.
SHIFT IN SENTIMENT
The rally marks a sharp turnaround from the immediate
reaction to the RBI's policy review on May 3, when bonds reeled
after the central bank cut interest rates by a quarter
percentage point but disappointed investors by signalling
limited scope for further easing.
The shift in sentiment has come after the central bank this
week bought debt of nearly 100 billion rupees, raising
expectations for more such open market operations.
India's financial system is stuck with a big liquidity
deficit. Banks borrowed 1.05 trillion rupees ($19.40 billion) on
Thursday from the central bank, the third consecutive day where
repo borrowings surpassed the 1 trillion rupees
mark.
Sentiment for bonds has also been boosted as foreign
institutional investors have invested $1.27 billion so far this
month, more than the $992.2 million seen in the whole of April,
according to market regulator data.
India cut tax rates for foreign investors on interest income
for domestic debt on April 30, while a global risk rally has
further stoked interest from overseas.
Lower interest rates globally are also playing a role, after
Bank of Korea on Thursday surprised investors with a rate cut,
joining central banks in Australia and Europe in recently
lowering rates.
Despite the RBI's warning last week, analysts are also not
willing to rule out further rate cuts, arguing easing inflation
due to slower domestic economic growth and falling global
commodity prices could support the case for further easing.
"Rate cuts by regional economies may prod the RBI to loosen
monetary policy. We also see demand for rupee debt increasing
among global funds, boosted by a drop in commodity prices and
withholding tax reduction," Murthy said.
Swaps also reflected expectations of more bond purchases by
the central bank to ease the liquidity deficit in the banking
system.
The one-year overnight interest swap (OIS) rate
fell 5 bps to 7.20 percent and the five-year
swap rate dropped 6 bps to 6.90 percent.
(Editing by Rafael Nam, Anand Basu and Prateek Chatterjee)