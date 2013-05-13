* 10-year yield ends down 1 bps at 7.58 pct * Market awaits crucial WPI inflation data on Tuesday * One-, five-year swaps end up 1 bp each By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, May 13 Indian bonds ended virtually flat on Monday after a strong rally last week, ahead of wholesale inflation data and as investors awaited news about whether the central bank would opt to buy bonds via open market operations for a second consecutive week. Investors were also cautious after data on Monday showed the April trade deficit jumped as gold imports rose 138 percent from a year ago, sparking concerns about whether a potentially wider current account deficit would prevent the Reserve Bank of India from cutting interest rates. The trade deficit data trumped data showing consumer price inflation slowed for a second consecutive month although investors are still awaiting wholesale inflation numbers due on Tuesday to finalise bets on the RBI's monetary policy. Investors are also hoping the RBI will announce additional bond purchases after last week buying nearly 100 billion rupees worth of debt via open market operations. "OMO expectation is there because the largest monthly issuance of bonds is in March," said N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer at IDBI Bank, "and even the repo borrowings in the second week of the new financial year have continued to be high." India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to 7.5848 percent after rising as much as 3 basis points earlier in the day due to profit-taking, traders said. The caution reflected in the traded volumes which dropped to 808.60 billion rupees, below 930.65 billion rupees on Friday. The benchmark yield had fallen 15 bps last week, the biggest fall since the week ended Jan. 6, on hopes the RBI will continue to announce OMOs to replenish liquidity. Banks borrowed 904.20 billion rupees ($16.5 billion) from the RBI's repo window on Monday, below 1 trillion rupees but still much above the comfort level of the central bank's stated stance on liquidity deficit. Traders expect the 10-year yield to ease further if the RBI announces an OMO for this week. Also key to Indian debt markets will be headline wholesale inflation, which is expected to have risen 5.5 percent in April from a year ago, according to a Reuters poll, marking the slowest pace since November 2009. Some traders believe the 10-year yield may shed as much as 5-6 basis points if inflation drops to around 5.30 percent. The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year swap rate ended up 1 bps each at 6.85 percent, and 7.20 percent, respectively. ($1=54.7 rupees) (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)