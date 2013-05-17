* 10-year yield ends up 1 bp at 7.40 percent * New 10-year yield ends at 7.16 percent * One-year OIS ends 1 bp up at 7.09 percent * Five-year OIS 4 bps up at 6.76 percent By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, May 17 Indian bonds fell on Friday, snapping an eight-session winning streak, while the new 7.16 percent 10-year bonds also reeled after Standard & Poor's reiterated its "negative" outlook on the country's sovereign ratings. S&P warned India on Friday of the need to follow through on reforms, dealing a blow to a government that had recently pitched for an upgrade from the country's current "BBB-minus" rating, or one notch above junk. The new 10-year 7.16 percent 2023 bond sharply retreated after the S&P statement, closing at 7.16 percent after falling to as low as 7.09 percent immediately after the auction. For other bonds, Friday marked the end of a strong rally this week after data showing easing wholesale inflation sparked hope the Reserve Bank of India could cut interest rates again as early as June after easing monetary policy three times this year. "Market is consolidating at these levels after a 7-8 day movement in one direction," said Hitendra Dave, head of global markets at HSBC India in Mumbai. "The underlying factors of low and weak inflation, and sharp fall in core inflation, which triggered the rally, are still in place," he added. The 10-year benchmark bond ended up 1 bp at 7.40 percent, after falling as low as 7.32 percent earlier in the session, the lowest yield since Dec. 6, 2009, according to Thomson Reuters data. Yields fell 19 basis points for the week, marking the 10-year bond's best performance since the first week of July 2012. Dave added the new 10-year 2023 bond yield may touch 7 percent in the near term if "more evidence" emerged indicating weakness in growth and slower inflation. Bonds may consolidate next week, with the focus on whether the RBI buys bonds via open market operations (OMO). Yields might edge up further by 4-6 bps should the central bank not announce one, traders said. The new 10-year bond 2023 is expected to trade in a 7.15-7.18 percent band, while the 10-year benchmark 2022 bond is seen in a 7.38-7.43 percent range. The total volume reported on the CCIL platform was 927.90 billion rupees, below the daily average volumes of 1.06 trillion rupees reported this week. The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 4 bps at 6.76 percent, after falling to 6.74 percent during the session, marking its lowest since Sept. 26, 2011. It fell 8 basis points on the week. The one-year swap rate ended up 1 basis point at 7.09, after falling to 7.05 percent in the day, its lowest since Jan. 7, 2011. On the week, the one-year OIS was down 10 basis points. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)