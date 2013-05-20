* 10-year yield ends down 6 bps at 7.34 percent * Expect OMO in existing 10-year paper - dealers * Spread between two 10-year papers may compress more - dealers By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, May 20 Indian government bonds rose on Monday for the ninth session in 10 on continued hopes that easing inflation would prompt the central bank to cut interest rates further and inject liquidity via open market operations. The current benchmark 10-year bond recovered from earlier falls on hopes that the central bank will offer to buy the paper via open market operations this week. Dealers are pricing in another rate cut by the central bank in the June monetary policy after headline inflation fell below 5 percent in April, dropping below the central bank's comfort zone for the first time in more than three years. These hopes are offsetting the worries on Friday when bonds fell after Standard & Poor's reiterated its negative outlook on India's sovereign ratings. "Bonds are expected to see some buying on the back of a likely OMO which might be announced towards the end of the day coupled with the higher possibility of a rate cut by the central bank in the June meet," said Shakti Satapathy, an analyst with A.K.Capital. The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended down 6 basis points at 7.34 percent. It traded in a 7.34-7.44 percent in the session. The new 10-year paper ended unchanged at 7.16 percent. The spread between the two papers stood at 18 basis points, with dealers expecting it to compress to around 15 basis points. Investors will also check foreign investor demand for government debt limits later in the day when India will auction 55.33 billion rupees ($1.01 billion) worth of these quotas. The total volume reported on the CCIL platform was an above average 829.60 billion rupees. Interest rate swaps also fell on hopes of more open market operations. The one-year swap rate ended down 2 basis points at 7.07 percent, while the longer five-year swap ended 3 basis lower at 6.73 percent. (Editing by Sunil Nair)