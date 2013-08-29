* 10-year bond yield falls 19 bps to 8.77 pct * India cbank provides dollar window to oil companies * RBI to buy up to 80 bln rupees of bonds on Friday By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Aug 29 Indian government bonds snapped a four-day losing streak on Thursday after the rupee recovered from a record low in the previous session after the central bank opened a direct dollar window for state-run oil companies. Indian policy makers have struggled to support the rupee which had slumped to a record low of 68.85 to the dollar on Wednesday, having fallen 17.4 percent so far in 2013, by far the worst performer in Asia. Rising crude oil on the back of a possible war in Syria have also muddied waters as it threatens to raise inflation. India will report June quarter economic growth numbers on Friday which is likely to show the economy likely expanded 4.7 percent in the fiscal first quarter that began in April. "The bond market is getting some respite as the rupee has stabilised for now and stock markets are also positive," said Anoop Verma, vice president at Development Credit Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 19 basis points to 8.77 percent. It traded in a band of 8.75 percent to 8.87 percent during the session. Volumes remained low at 167.90 billion rupees. Gains in bond prices came after the rupee recovered 3.5 percent on Thursday to close at 66.55/56 on the back of the RBI's dollar-swap facility to oil companies and suspected intervention. India will sell 170 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, its biggest weekly sale in the fiscal first half, which will be a gauge of demand for debt among investors. The central bank will also buy 80 billion rupees ($1.24 billion) worth of government bonds through an open market operation on Friday, its second such purchase in as many weeks, in its effort to support the bond markets. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year rate closed down 41 bps at 8.69 percent. The one-year rate ended 42 bps lower at 9.74 percent. (Editing by Sunil Nair)