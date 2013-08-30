* 10-year bond yield falls 17 bps to 8.60 pct * April-July fiscal deficit at 62.8 pct of full year target * RBI chief - commitment to curbing FX rate volatility "total and unequivocal" By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Aug 30 Indian government bonds rose for a second day on Friday after the central bank set bullish cutoffs for the benchmark paper and a bounce in the rupee helped by suspected central bank intervention. India will release economic growth data for the June quarter after market hours on Friday, which is likely to show economic growth likely slowed to 4.7 percent in the fiscal first quarter that began in April. Slowing growth, however, may not translate into monetary easing as the central bank tries to stabilise the rupee by tightening cash. Outgoing central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday that the bank's commitment to curbing the exchange rate volatility was 'total and unequivocal', in a sign that the cash tightening steps may not be reversed soon. However, bonds rallied after the central bank set lower-than-expected cutoff yields for the 10-year paper at a 170 billion rupee bond sale. In the sale, 25.05 billion rupees of bonds devolved on primary dealers. That also conincided with a bounce in the rupee which came off lows to end higher for a second day. The rupee rebounded on Thursday after it had posted its biggest loss in 18 years on Wednesday after the central bank said that oil marketing companies can directly buy oil from it. "The rally in bonds has been driven by the rupee. How bonds will react to the GDP numbers will again be a function of how the rupee reacts to it," said Baljinder Singh, dealer at Andhra Bank. Still, bond markets continue to be hurt by the drags on the twin deficit - the fiscal and current account. India's fiscal deficit INFISC=ECI during the April-July period was 3.41 trillion rupees ($50.91 billion), or 62.8 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Friday. Economists say that this may get exacerbated by the government's move to provide cheap food to the country's poor, which will cost the exchequer $20 billion a year. Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram has however committed to sticking to his fiscal deficit target of 4.8 percent. The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 17 basis points to 8.60 percent. Volumes remained low at 197.60 billion rupees. Yields rose 34 bps in the week. It was up 43 bps for the month. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year rate closed down 16 bps at 8.53 percent. The one-year rate ended 21 bps lower at 9.53 percent. (Editing by Sunil Nair)