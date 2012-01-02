MUMBAI Jan 2 India's 10-year benchmark bond yield rose on Monday after the central bank said on Friday the government would borrow an additional 400 billion rupees ($7.53 billion) in the current fiscal year ending in March.

At 9:13 a.m. (0343 GMT), the 10-year yield was at 8.60 percent, compared with Friday's close of 8.56 percent. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)