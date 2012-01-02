India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
MUMBAI Jan 2 India's 10-year benchmark bond yield rose on Monday after the central bank said on Friday the government would borrow an additional 400 billion rupees ($7.53 billion) in the current fiscal year ending in March.
At 9:13 a.m. (0343 GMT), the 10-year yield was at 8.60 percent, compared with Friday's close of 8.56 percent. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: