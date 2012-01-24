MUMBAI Jan 24 Indian government bond yields surged on Tuesday after the central bank chief said the bank would watch how the cut in cash reserve requirements affects liquidity over next one month before buying back any debt through open market operations.

At 3:30 p.m. (1000 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield jumped 10 basis points to 8.30 percent from prior to the comment. It had closed at 8.17 percent on Monday.

The RBI cut the cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points to 5.5 percent on Tuesday to help ease liquidity, but kept policy rates steady. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)