MUMBAI, March 30 India's 10-year benchmark bond yields fell sharply on Friday as buying emerged after after the central bank's unexpected offer to buy debt, including the benchmark, of up to 100 billion rupees ($1.95 billion) later in the day.

At 9:03 a.m. (0333 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.49 percent, 12 basis points down from Thursday's close of 8.61 percent.

Post trading hours on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India said it will buy bonds through open market operations (OMO) on Friday. Other papers to be bought are 7.99 percent 2017, 7.83 percent 2018 and 8.08 percent 2022 bonds.

($1 = 51.335 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)