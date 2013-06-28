BRIEF-Tata Steel sells indirect unit Kalzip Guangzhou
* Says net consideration recieved from sale/disposal is EUR 5.2 million
MUMBAI, June 28 Indian federal bonds continued their strong rally on Friday, fuelled by a strong recovery in the rupee and bullish cutoffs at a debt sale.
At 0851 GMT, the benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 15 basis points at 7.41 percent.
Dealers said quarter-end buying by banks has also aided the gain. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/09.00 04.00/06.00 01.00/03.00 05.63% 07.51% 02.82% (Mar 30) 1000 03.50/06.50 00.50/01.50 03.00/05.00 04.92% 02.81% 05.62% ----------------------------------------
** Shares of refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd rise as much as 3.9 pct to their highest since Feb 23 on the first day trading as part of the 50-member Nifty index run by NSE