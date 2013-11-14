MUMBAI Nov 14 Indian bond prices were steady on Thursday after data on wholesale price inflation for October largely met expectations, but an upward revision in the August data muddled the outlook for continued monetary policy tightening by the central bank.

India said headline inflation accelerated to an eight-month high of 7.0 percent in October, compared with a 6.90 percent rise estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Food prices rose 18.19 percent year-on-year in October, slower than an annual rise of 18.4 percent in September.

However, the WPI inflation reading for August was revised to 6.99 percent from 6.1.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield initially fell 3 basis points but soon recovered to trade at 8.95 percent, unchanged from the levels before the data. The yield closed at 8.92 percent on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India has raised interest rates by 50 bps since September. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Anand Basu)