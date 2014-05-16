MUMBAI May 16 India's benchmark 10-year bonds gave up all gains on Friday, as investors made way in their holdings after the central bank sold 200 billion rupees ($3.38 billion) worth of bonds at an auction earlier in the session.

The 10-year yield was trading at 8.79 percent, up 1 basis point from its previous close, and rebounding 10 bps from a session low of 8.68 percent hit earlier, its lowest level since Feb. 6.

Bonds had rallied earlier after the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies were heading towards a resounding victory in the country's elections. ($1 = 59.1450 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)