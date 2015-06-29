MUMBAI, June 29 Indian markets fell further on Monday, in line with Asian peers on rising concerns of a Greece default.

At 0533 GMT, the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at a two-week high of 7.90 percent. It had closed at 7.82 percent on Friday. Volumes were thin and concerns over an impending 150 billion rupee ($2.35 billion) auction further dented sentiment.

The Indian rupee was at 63.9050 to the dollar after falling to 63.93, its weakest since June 18 and also from the previous close of 63.64/65.

The broader NSE index fell over 2 percent led by declines in blue-chip stocks.

Bond markets will watch for the auction of unused foreign investment post market hours to gauge investor demand. ($1 = 63.9000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)