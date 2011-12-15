(Updates to mid-morning)
* Fall in global commodity prices helping Indian bonds -
dealers
* Buying interest seen at higher yields - ISEC PD
* Traders awaiting RBI review; growth measures expected
* Record low rupee and inflation data weigh on sentiment
MUMBAI, Dec 15 Indian government bond
yields fell on Thursday as signs that the European debt crisis
is far from over prompted local investors to seek safer assets.
A drop in crude oil prices also encouraged buyers, although
a fast-weakening rupee kept yields in check, traders said.
"Anxiety about the euro zone crisis is deepening and has led
to a sell-off in commodities, which sparked buying in bonds,"
said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice president at ICICI Securities
Primary Dealership.
"We are seeing good buying interest from nationalised banks
at higher yield levels."
Trading was cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's
policy review on Friday. The central bank is widely expected to
hold rates steady, but could accelerate monetary easing in 2012
as economic conditions worsen.
At 11:20 a.m. (0620 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield
was at 8.47 percent, down from Wednesday's close
of 8.49 percent. It is expected to trade in a 8.43-8.48 percent
range during the day.
Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was a
moderate 42.55 billion rupees ($783.6 million).
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Thursday that
India needed practical solutions to address its economic
slowdown. He also said that inflation remained unacceptably high
and that this, along with high interest rates, was hurting
growth.
Oil tumbled more than 4 percent on Wednesday, the biggest
drop in over two months as a commodities selloff led to breaches
of key technical support.
However, a weak rupee is making imports including
oil costlier and will keep upward pressure on inflation, traders
said. The rupee hit an all-time low of 54.30 per dollar in early
trading, taking losses to about 4 percent this week.
"We believe rupee depreciation is likely to impact core
inflation and take away part of the gains attributable to the
base affect," HDFC Securities Research said in a note on
Thursday. "Accordingly, we believe WPI inflation will not fall
to the extent expected."
Data on Wednesday showed India's wholesale price index, the
country's most closely watched gauge of inflation, rose 9.11
percent from a year earlier, slightly more than the 9.04 percent
increase forecast in a Reuters poll.
The benchmark five-year swap eased to 6.98
percent from 7.05 percent on Wednesday, while the one-year rate
eased to 7.72 percent from 7.78 percent.
