By Shamik Paul

MUMBAI, Dec 15 Indian federal bond yields pulled back from the day's lows as investors took profits a day before the central bank's policy review, where it is expected to hold interest rates steady.

With hopes of policy easing fading on the back of a weakening currency and stubbornly high inflation, traders are hoping for some cash boosting measures to smoothen a rupee shortage in the money markets.

The tone of the review statement will be closely watched for clues on when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will start easing policy. The statement is due around noon (0630 GMT) on Friday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.49 percent, off the day's low of 8.45 percent, after moving in a narrow channel for most part of the day. It has, however, steadily climbed from the low of 8.40 percent touched earlier this week -- its lowest since Sept. 29.

"Hawkish they (the RBI) won't be because of global factors, and dovish they are not likely to be as the rupee is falling," a trader with a private bank said.

The RBI is widely expected to hold rates steady, a Reuters poll showed.

Global risk-off sentiment and a dip in oil prices had caused a brief rally in bond prices, but tight liquidity, price worries, and a slight recovery in oil prices, pushed the yields up from the day's low.

Dealers, however, are anticipating the central bank will announce liquidity boosting measures, most likely in the form of more aggressive open market operations, given the tight liquidity in the banking system.

Banks borrowed 1.118 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility, sharply up from 865.45 billion rupees borrowed on Wednesday.

On its part, the RBI has bought back government debt worth 243.11 billion rupees over the past three weeks to help ease tight cash conditions.

Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was a high 126.35 billion rupees ($2.36 billion) compared with the usual daily turnover of 80 billion to 100 billion rupees.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Thursday that India needed practical solutions to address its economic slowdown, adding, unacceptably high inflation and high interest rates were hurting growth.

Data on Wednesday showed India's wholesale price index, the country's most closely watched gauge of inflation, rose 9.11 percent from a year earlier, remaining above 9 percent for 12 consecutive months despite 13 rate increases since March 2010.

The benchmark five-year swap ended at 7.08 percent from 7.05 percent on Wednesday, while the one-year rate closed at 7.80 percent from 7.78 percent. ($1=53.6 Indian rupees) (Editing by Malini Menon)