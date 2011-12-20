MUMBAI, Dec 20 Indian federal bond yields could rise in early trade on Tuesday after falling 16 basis points over two days, as traders prepare for a 120-billion-rupee ($2.3 billion) debt sale later this week. * Pradeep Madhav, managing director of STCI Primary Dealership, said the market would be rangebound as traders await a buyback announcement. The size and choice of securities in the buyback will set the direction, he said. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to move in a 8.33 to 8.37 percent range, traders said. * It had ended down 5 basis points on Monday at 8.33 percent, after falling 11 bps on Friday when the central bank held rates steady and said its next move was likely to be an easing as risks to economic growth have increased. * The government is set to sell on Friday 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bond, 50 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bond. ($1=52.9 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)