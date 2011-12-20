(Updates to mid-morning) * Most traders on sidelines anticipating buyback * $2.3 bln debt sale on Friday weighs on sentiment * Liquidity deficit at 1.66 trln rupees vs RBI comfort level of 600 bln MUMBAI, Dec 20 Indian federal bond yields were wedged in a thin range on Tuesday as traders anticipated a buyback announcement from the central bank later in the day after the details of this week's scheduled $2.3 billion debt sale are released. At 10:15 a.m (0445 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield was 8.31 percent, down from Monday's close of 8.33 percent. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 62.1 billion rupees ($1.17 billion) compared with 35 billion to 45 billion rupees normally dealt in the first two hours of trade. "The market is rangebound in trade as there is anticipation of an OMO (open market operation) announcement," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice president with Development Credit Bank. "The papers chosen for the OMO will be of utmost importance for direction." Traders expect bond yields to trade in the 8.30 percent to 8.37 percent range during the day. The central bank has bought back 243.11 billion rupees of government bonds through open market operations over the past three weeks in its bid to help ease tight cash conditions. Traders are betting on more such buybacks, with borrowings by banks at the central bank's daily repo auctions standing above the RBI's comfort level of about 600 billion rupees. Borrowings by banks from the RBI's repo counter, through which it injects cash into the banking system, rose to 1.66 trillion rupees ($31.4 billion) on Monday, the highest in nearly a year, from 1.48 trillion rupees on Friday. After market hours on Monday, the central bank announced details of the scheduled 120 billion rupee ($2.3 billion) debt sale. Traders said the choice of securities in the auction came as expected. India will sell 40 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills along with another 40 billion rupees of 182-day bills on Dec. 21, through a multiple-price based auction, the central bank said on Friday. Eleven Indian states also will raise a total of 90.90 billion rupees via 10-year loans on Dec. 20. However, most of the new supply is expected to be offset by the OMO, helping to keep the pressure off rates. The benchmark five-year swap rate was unchanged at Monday's close of 6.82 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 7.64 percent. Traders said overall sentiment was positive for bonds, with every tick finding support, as the market starts building in expectations of a rate cut. Bond yields have dropped 16 basis points in the last two sessions, after the central bank said last week that its next move was likely to be an easing as risks to economic growth have increased. Investors also continued to snap up safe-haven debt amid concerns about the economic outlook both at home and globally. Indian shares bucked an Asian trend and fell 0.5 percent in early trade on Tuesday, extending losses of the past four sessions. ($1=53 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted Kerr)