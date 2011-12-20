(Updates to mid-morning)
* Most traders on sidelines anticipating buyback
* $2.3 bln debt sale on Friday weighs on sentiment
* Liquidity deficit at 1.66 trln rupees vs RBI comfort level
of 600 bln
MUMBAI, Dec 20 Indian federal bond yields
were wedged in a thin range on Tuesday as traders anticipated a
buyback announcement from the central bank later in the day
after the details of this week's scheduled $2.3 billion debt
sale are released.
At 10:15 a.m (0445 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield
was 8.31 percent, down from Monday's close of
8.33 percent.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was 62.1 billion rupees ($1.17 billion) compared with
35 billion to 45 billion rupees normally dealt in the first two
hours of trade.
"The market is rangebound in trade as there is anticipation
of an OMO (open market operation) announcement," said Anoop
Verma, an associate vice president with Development Credit Bank.
"The papers chosen for the OMO will be of utmost importance
for direction."
Traders expect bond yields to trade in the 8.30 percent to
8.37 percent range during the day.
The central bank has bought back 243.11 billion rupees of
government bonds through open market operations over the past
three weeks in its bid to help ease tight cash conditions.
Traders are betting on more such buybacks, with borrowings
by banks at the central bank's daily repo auctions standing
above the RBI's comfort level of about 600 billion rupees.
Borrowings by banks from the RBI's repo counter, through
which it injects cash into the banking system, rose to 1.66
trillion rupees ($31.4 billion) on Monday, the highest in nearly
a year, from 1.48 trillion rupees on Friday.
After market hours on Monday, the central bank announced
details of the scheduled 120 billion rupee ($2.3 billion) debt
sale.
Traders said the choice of securities in the auction came as
expected.
India will sell 40 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills
along with another 40 billion rupees of 182-day bills on Dec.
21, through a multiple-price based auction, the central bank
said on Friday.
Eleven Indian states also will raise a total of 90.90
billion rupees via 10-year loans on Dec. 20.
However, most of the new supply is expected to be offset by
the OMO, helping to keep the pressure off rates.
The benchmark five-year swap rate was
unchanged at Monday's close of 6.82 percent, while the one-year
rate steady at 7.64 percent.
Traders said overall sentiment was positive for bonds, with
every tick finding support, as the market starts building in
expectations of a rate cut.
Bond yields have dropped 16 basis points in the last two
sessions, after the central bank said last week that its next
move was likely to be an easing as risks to economic growth have
increased.
Investors also continued to snap up safe-haven debt amid
concerns about the economic outlook both at home and globally.
Indian shares bucked an Asian trend and fell 0.5 percent in
early trade on Tuesday, extending losses of the past four
sessions.
($1=53 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted Kerr)