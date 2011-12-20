MUMBAI, Dec 20 Indian federal bond yields inched lower in the afternoon session as traders bet on the possibility the central bank will conduct open market operations (OMO) to inject funds into the system to help absorb heavy debt supplies amid tight liquidity conditions. * At 2:45 p.m (0915 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield was 8.31 percent, down from Monday's close of 8.33 percent. * OMO was crucial to infuse liquidity and ease cash strain following advance tax outflows and unrelenting debt supply, traders said, adding that they will watch the details of the buyback for direction. * Banks borrowed 1.64 trillion rupees ($30.9 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter, just below 1.66 trillion rupees a day earlier, the highest in nearly a year. * After market hours on Monday, the central bank announced details of the scheduled 120 billion rupee ($2.3 billion) debt sale. India has also announced 80 billion rupees of treasury bill auctions and 90.90 billion rupees of state loans for this week. * Overall the sentiment was positive for bonds as the market starts building on expectations of a rate cut, traders said. The central bank said last week that its next move was likely to be an easing as risks to economic growth have increased. ($1=53 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)