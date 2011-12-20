(Inserts dropped word "three" in first paragraph) * RBI to announce buyback later on Tuesday * Cash strain temporary - central bank deputy * $2.3 bln debt sale due on Friday weighs on sentiment * Liquidity deficit 1.64 trln rupees, above RBI comfort zone By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Dec 20 Indian federal bond yields closed at their lowest levels in more than three months in heavy trade on Tuesday, with sentiment boosted by the central bank's assurance that it would conduct open market operations to counter a cash crunch exacerbated by tax outflows. Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said the open market operations would be announced later on Tuesday, adding that the current liquidity tightness was due to advance tax outflows and was temporary. "OMO of a range of 100-150 billion rupees is expected to be announced today to ease the cash deficit situation," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head of fixed income at L&T Investment Management. In recent operations, the central bank announced buybacks of 100 billion rupees each. The deficit in the banking system stood at 1.64 trillion rupees ($30.9 billion), far above the RBI's comfort level of about 600 billion rupees. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.28 percent, its lowest since Sept. 12. It closed at 8.33 percent on Monday. Volume was more than 2.5 times the usual level at 248.60 billion rupees ($4.7 billion). A cash shortage has sapped demand for federal debt at a time when the government is scrambling to wrap up its borrowing plan for the fiscal year ending March 2012, prompting the central bank to infuse funds into the banking system via debt buybacks. The central bank has bought back 243.11 billion rupees of government bonds through open market operations over the past three weeks in its bid to help ease tight cash conditions. After market hours on Monday, the central bank announced details of a scheduled 120 billion rupee ($2.3 billion) debt sale. "The market was fearing an increase in the size of the bond auction to compensate for 40 billion rupees of auction rejected before," said Anindya Das Gupta, managing director at Barclays Bank. He expects 500 billion rupees of OMOs before the cash deficit comes back to around 600 billion rupees. Eleven Indian states raised a total of 88.09 billion rupees at auction on Tuesday, less than the targeted 90.9 billion rupees, via 10-year state development loans. The federal has announced 80 billion rupees of treasury bill auctions this week. Traders said overall sentiment was positive for bonds, with every tick finding support, as the market starts building in expectations of a rate cut. Bond yields have eased sharply after the central bank said last week that its next move was likely to be an easing as risks to economic growth have increased. Investors also continued to snap up safe-haven debt amid concerns about the economic outlook, both at home and globally. Indian shares fell for a fifth session, falling 1.3 percent to their lowest close in 28 months. The benchmark five-year swap rate rose to 6.87 percent from Monday's close of 6.82 percent, while the one-year rate rose to 7.71 percent from 7.64 percent. ($1=52.9 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted Kerr)