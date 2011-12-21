MUMBAI, Dec 21 Indian federal bond yields are seen falling for the fourth straight day on Wednesday, as the positive momentum is likely to continue after the release of details of the $1.89 billion open market operations scheduled for Thursday . * After market hours on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said it will buy back the 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022 and 8.28 percent 2027 bonds. * The market will continue to see buying in the morning but as call rates remain high and liquidity is tight, "I see range bound trading in the day," Pradeep Madhav, managing director of STCI Primary Dealership, said . * The deficit in the banking system stood at 1.64 trillion rupees on Tuesday, far above the RBI's comfort level of about 600 billion rupees. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to move in a 8.26 percent to 8.30 percent range, traders said. It ended at 8.28 percent on Tuesday, its lowest since Sept. 12. * India's central bank sent a strong signal last Friday that its next move is likely to be an easing of monetary policy as risks to economic growth increase, but left its policy rate on hold at a three-year high as it acknowledged high inflation. * The government is set to sell 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bond, 50 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bond on Friday. ($1=52.9 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)