(Adds quotes, details, updates to mid-morning)

* Buyback quantum fails to cheer - traders

* Friday's $2.3 bln debt sale weighs on sentiment

* Banks access 16 bln rupees from cbank's MSF window

* Liquidity deficit 1.64 trln rupees Tuesday

MUMBAI, Dec 21 Indian federal bond yields rose on Wednesday, snapping a three-day slide, as liquidity concerns outweighed the positive momentum seen in early trades, a day after the central bank announced details of a $1.89 billion open market operations.

The Reserve Bank of India said late Tuesday it will buy back the 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022, and 8.28 percent 2027 bonds.

However, Tuesday's cash deficit in the banking system of 1.64 trillion rupees ($31.02 billion), sharply higher than the RBI's comfort level of about 600 billion rupees, forced banks to access the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) to borrow 16 billion rupees.

"The rebound in yield levels is driven by offering off-the-run securities in the OMO and the ongoing temporary cash crunch in the system," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed-income strategist at A.K. Capital in Mumbai.

At 11:15 a.m.(0545 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.32 percent, up from 8.28 percent on Tuesday -- its lowest since Sept. 12. It has traded in the 8.27 to 8.32 percent range until now.

Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 75.75 billion rupees compared with 35 billion to 45 billion rupees normally dealt in the first two hours of trade.

Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday that the current liquidity tightness was due to advance tax outflows and was temporary.

The quantum of the open market operations (OMOs) announced failed to cheer as some market participants were expecting it to be above the usual 100 billion rupees seen in the recent operations, to ease the cash tightness, traders said.

Some liquidity squeeze caused by the advance tax outflows would gradually ease in about 15 days, depending on the government's ability to spend, traders said.

"Even after ploughing back of advance tax outflows into the system, I see a cash deficit of about 800 to 900 billion rupees to stay," said Samiran Chakraborty, India research head at Standard Chartered Bank.

"More OMOs or a CRR (cash reserve ratio) cut is required to bring liquidity deficit back into RBI's comfort zone."

Meanwhile, the pressure on liquidity continues to weigh on the back of incessant supply of government debt.

Eleven Indian states raised a total of 88.09 billion rupees at auction on Tuesday, less than the targeted 90.9 billion rupees, via 10-year state development loans.

The federal government has announced 80 billion rupees of treasury bill auctions this week and a 120 billion rupee ($2.3 billion) debt sale.

India's central bank sent a strong signal last Friday that its next move is likely to be an easing of monetary policy as risks to economic growth increase, but left its policy rate on hold at a three-year high as it acknowledged high inflation.

The benchmark five-year swap was at 6.90 percent from Tuesday's close of 6.87 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.72 from previous close of 7.71 percent.

($1 = 52.88 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)