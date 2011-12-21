MUMBAI Dec 21 Indian federal bond yields continued to climb in the afternoon session on Wednesday, as concerns over liquidity deficit in the banking system offset the positive impact of central bank's $1.89 billion buyback announcement.

* At 03:20 p.m. (0950 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.33 percent, up from 8.28 percent on Tuesday -- its lowest since Sept. 12. It has traded in the 8.27 to 8.34 percent range until now.

* The Reserve Bank of India said late Tuesday it will buy back the 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022, and 8.28 percent 2027 bonds.

* However, cash deficit in the banking system of 1.65 trillion rupees ($31.21 billion), sharply higher than the RBI's comfort level of about 600 billion rupees, forced banks to access the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) to borrow 16 billion rupees.

* The RBI on Wednesday allowed banks to avail funds from its MSF against their excess holdings in government bonds and other approved securities to help tide over tight cash conditions.

* Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday that the current liquidity tightness was due to advance tax outflows and was temporary.

($1 = 52.88 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)