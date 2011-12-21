MUMBAI Dec 21 Indian federal bond yields
continued to climb in the afternoon session on Wednesday, as
concerns over liquidity deficit in the banking system offset the
positive impact of central bank's $1.89 billion buyback
announcement.
* At 03:20 p.m. (0950 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield
was at 8.33 percent, up from 8.28 percent on
Tuesday -- its lowest since Sept. 12. It has traded in the 8.27
to 8.34 percent range until now.
* The Reserve Bank of India said late Tuesday it will buy
back the 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent
2022, and 8.28 percent 2027 bonds.
* However, cash deficit in the banking system of 1.65
trillion rupees ($31.21 billion), sharply higher than the RBI's
comfort level of about 600 billion rupees, forced banks to
access the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) to
borrow 16 billion rupees.
* The RBI on Wednesday allowed banks to avail funds from its
MSF against their excess holdings in government bonds and other
approved securities to help tide over tight cash conditions.
* Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on
Tuesday that the current liquidity tightness was due to advance
tax outflows and was temporary.
($1 = 52.88 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)