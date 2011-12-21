(Adds quotes, details, updates to close)

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, Dec 21 Indian federal bond yields rose on Wednesday as some traders booked profits after a three-day rally in prices, while liquidity conditions remained tight due to advance tax outflows.

However, underlying sentiment remained positive ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's $1.89 billion buyback on Thursday and growing optimism that slowing economic growth will prompt the central bank to cut rates sooner than previously expected.

The RBI said on late Tuesday that it would buy back 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022, and 8.28 percent 2027 bonds.

The deficit in the banking system stood at 1.65 trillion rupees ($31.21 billion), far above the RBI's comfort level of about 600 billion rupees, forcing banks to tap the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) to borrow 16 billion rupees.

"There was some selling in the market as the OMO (open market operation) quantum announced was less than the market expectation of 150 billion rupees," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice president with Development Credit Bank.

"(Ten-year) bond yields should move in the 8.40 percent to 8.15 percent in the medium term," Verma added.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to 8.34 percent from 8.28 percent on Tuesday, which was the lowest since Sept. 12. The yield ranged between 8.27 and 8.35 percent.

Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was a high 171.90 billion rupees compared with the usual daily turnover of 80 billion to 100 billion rupees.

The RBI on Wednesday allowed banks to access funds from the central bank's marginal standing facility against their excess holdings in government bonds and other approved securities.

Traders said the move would not infuse liquidity into the system and was mainly for operational convenience.

The effect of the advance tax outflows from the banking system is expected to gradually ease, depending on government spending, traders said.

"Liquidity deficit will remain in the vicinity of one trillion rupees even after the advance tax flows return to the system, around the first week of January," said Puneet Pal, Fund Manager, UTI Asset Management Co.

Traders said more OMOs or a CRR (cash reserve ratio) cut would be required to bring liquidity deficit back into RBI's comfort zone.

SUPPLY PRESSURE

Meanwhile, liquidity continues be pressured by the incessant supply of government debt. India has borrowed 88.09 billion rupees via state loans and 80 billion rupees via treasury bills already this week. The federal government has announced a 120 billion rupee ($2.3 billion) debt sale on Friday.

"The main worry is that there is a high probability that extra borrowing in the range of 300 to 500 billion rupees is announced by government," Pal said.

India's fiscal deficit is likely to breach the budgeted target by a full percentage point to 5.5 percent of gross domestic product in the current fiscal year ending March, forcing New Delhi to borrow 353 billion rupees more from the market, a Reuters poll showed in November.

The government in late September increased borrowing in the second half of the fiscal year to 2.2 trillion rupees from the budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees, but said this was unlikely to impact the fiscal deficit target.

The RBI sent a strong signal last Friday that its next move was likely to be an easing of monetary policy as risks to economic growth increase.

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed at 6.91 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 6.87 percent. The one-year rate ended at 7.72 percent, little changed from 7.71 previously.

$1 = 52.88 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)