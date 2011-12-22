MUMBAI, Dec 22 Indian federal bond yields
are expected to be range-bound early on Thursday, ahead of the
weekly food and fuel price data at around 0530 GMT, but
sentiments were positive ahead of the $1.89 billion open market
operations due later in the day.
* The Reserve Bank of India said on
Tuesday it will buy back the 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent
2021, 8.08 percent 2022 and 8.28 percent 2027 bonds.
* Primary inflation data is expected to come down and boost
sentiment, said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice president at ICICI
Securities Primary Dealership.
* Focus will shift later in the session towards the auction
slated for Friday, where demand might not come in at current
yield levels, Bagla added.
* A dampener is the liquidity deficit in the banking system
which stood at 1.65 trillion Indian rupees ($31.42 billion) on
Wednesday, far above the RBI's comfort level of about 600
billion rupees, traders said.
* The government is set to sell 40 billion rupees of 7.83
percent 2018 bond, 50 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds
and 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bond on Friday.
* The RBI on Wednesday allowed banks to access funds from
the central bank's marginal standing facility against their
excess holdings in government bonds and other approved
securities.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield is
expected to move in a 8.32 percent to 8.37 percent range,
traders said. It ended 6 basis points higher at 8.34 percent on
Wednesday.
($1 = 52.5100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)