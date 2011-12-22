(Updates to mid morning)
* Weekly food, fuel inflation data watched for cues
* Bond buyback worth $1.90 bln boosts sentiments
* Supply due on Friday, liquidity crunch weighs
* 10-year down 1 bp; seen in a tight range
MUMBAI, Dec 22 Indian federal bond yields
edged down on Thursday on hopes of an easing in weekly food and
fuel inflation and before a $1.90 billion bond buyback, although
supply amid tight liquidity is seen dampening sentiment and keep
the market in a tight range.
Cash tightness has been forcing banks to tap the central
bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) in the last two
sessions. Banks borrowed 21.5 billion rupees on Wednesday,
higher than 16 billion rupees a day earlier.
The deficit in the banking system stood at 1.65 trillion
rupees ($31.21 billion) on Wednesday, far above the Reserve Bank
of India's comfort level of about 600 billion rupees.
The RBI said it will buy back the 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80
percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022 and 8.28 percent 2027 bonds
later in the day.
"The primary inflation data is expected to come down and
could provide a sentiment booster," said Sandeep Bagla, senior
vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
India's food inflation eased to 4.35 percent in the year to
Dec. 3 -- its lowest reading since late February 2008 -- from an
annual 6.60 percent rise in the previous week, government data
showed last Thursday. Price data for the year to Dec. 10 is due
around 0530 GMT.
Traders said the buyback amount of 100 billion rupees under
open market operation (OMO) failed to excite the market as it
was below its expectations and as the liquidity deficit remains
sharply high.
The OMO cut-off will be watched for cues, two traders said.
"Focus, however, will shift later in the day towards the
auction slated for Friday, where demand might not come in at
current yield levels," Bagla added.
The government is set to sell 40 billion rupees of 7.83
percent 2018 bonds, 50 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021
bonds, and 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds on
Friday.
At 10:17 a.m. (0447 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield
was at 8.33 percent, 1 basis point lower than its
previous close. It is expected to move in an 8.32-8.37 percent
range during the day, traders said.
The RBI on Wednesday allowed banks to access funds from the
central bank's marginal standing facility against their excess
holdings in government bonds and other approved securities.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was 75.75 billion rupees compared with 35 billion to 45
billion rupees normally dealt in the first two hours of trade.
RATE CUT HOPES
The underlying sentiment in the bond market are positive on
expectations that growth worries will prompt the central bank to
cut interest rates sooner than before, traders said.
India's economic deceleration is expected to continue in the
third quarter of the current fiscal year ending in March 2012,
Montek Singh Ahluwalia, the deputy chairman of the Planning
Commission, said on Wednesday.
India's gross domestic product growth fell to
6.9 percent in the second quarter of the financial year,
slipping below 8 percent for the third straight quarter.
Some economists expect India will struggle to reach 7
percent growth in the current fiscal year, after the economy
grew 8.5 percent in the previous year.
The Indian government is looking at all options to attract
foreign capital, a senior finance ministry official said, adding
that he hoped Moody's move to unify India's local and foreign
currency bond ratings would help reverse recent capital flight.
India's near double-digit headline inflation has barely
budged, despite 13 rate increases by the central bank since
March 2010.
A contraction in industrial output in October and a sub 7
percent growth in the July-September quarter had prompted the
Reserve Bank of India to hold rates at its policy review last
Friday.
($1 = 52.5100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)