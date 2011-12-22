(Updates to mid morning) * Weekly food, fuel inflation data watched for cues * Bond buyback worth $1.90 bln boosts sentiments * Supply due on Friday, liquidity crunch weighs * 10-year down 1 bp; seen in a tight range MUMBAI, Dec 22 Indian federal bond yields edged down on Thursday on hopes of an easing in weekly food and fuel inflation and before a $1.90 billion bond buyback, although supply amid tight liquidity is seen dampening sentiment and keep the market in a tight range. Cash tightness has been forcing banks to tap the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) in the last two sessions. Banks borrowed 21.5 billion rupees on Wednesday, higher than 16 billion rupees a day earlier. The deficit in the banking system stood at 1.65 trillion rupees ($31.21 billion) on Wednesday, far above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort level of about 600 billion rupees. The RBI said it will buy back the 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022 and 8.28 percent 2027 bonds later in the day. "The primary inflation data is expected to come down and could provide a sentiment booster," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. India's food inflation eased to 4.35 percent in the year to Dec. 3 -- its lowest reading since late February 2008 -- from an annual 6.60 percent rise in the previous week, government data showed last Thursday. Price data for the year to Dec. 10 is due around 0530 GMT. Traders said the buyback amount of 100 billion rupees under open market operation (OMO) failed to excite the market as it was below its expectations and as the liquidity deficit remains sharply high. The OMO cut-off will be watched for cues, two traders said. "Focus, however, will shift later in the day towards the auction slated for Friday, where demand might not come in at current yield levels," Bagla added. The government is set to sell 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 50 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds, and 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds on Friday. At 10:17 a.m. (0447 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.33 percent, 1 basis point lower than its previous close. It is expected to move in an 8.32-8.37 percent range during the day, traders said. The RBI on Wednesday allowed banks to access funds from the central bank's marginal standing facility against their excess holdings in government bonds and other approved securities. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 75.75 billion rupees compared with 35 billion to 45 billion rupees normally dealt in the first two hours of trade. RATE CUT HOPES The underlying sentiment in the bond market are positive on expectations that growth worries will prompt the central bank to cut interest rates sooner than before, traders said. India's economic deceleration is expected to continue in the third quarter of the current fiscal year ending in March 2012, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, said on Wednesday. India's gross domestic product growth fell to 6.9 percent in the second quarter of the financial year, slipping below 8 percent for the third straight quarter. Some economists expect India will struggle to reach 7 percent growth in the current fiscal year, after the economy grew 8.5 percent in the previous year. The Indian government is looking at all options to attract foreign capital, a senior finance ministry official said, adding that he hoped Moody's move to unify India's local and foreign currency bond ratings would help reverse recent capital flight. India's near double-digit headline inflation has barely budged, despite 13 rate increases by the central bank since March 2010. A contraction in industrial output in October and a sub 7 percent growth in the July-September quarter had prompted the Reserve Bank of India to hold rates at its policy review last Friday. ($1 = 52.5100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)