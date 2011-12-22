(Adds details, quotes, updates to close)
* Cbank caution on inflation weighs on bond prices
* Results of central bank bond buyback awaited
* Govt plans to pledge property, shares-report
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Dec 22 Indian federal bond yields
eased on Thursday on hopes the government will come up with a
plan to meet its fiscal deficit target, although lingering
worries over inflation checked a sharper fall.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at
8.33 percent, 1 basis point lower than its previous close of
8.34 percent, after moving in a 8.30-8.37 percent band.
Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was a
high 148.60 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) compared with the
usual daily turnover of 80 billion to 100 billion rupees.
India plans to borrow up to 500 billion rupees ($9.5
billion) by pledging property and shares to bridge the
government's budget deficit, Bloomberg reported on Thursday,
citing unnamed government officials.
"Theoretically, it will help the fiscal deficit. They
(government) will be able to say, this year, my disinvestment
target is through," said Ashish Vaidya, head of trading for
fixed income, currencies and commodities at UBS.
"But since it is going to be announced in January, I am not
sure how soon it can be done, and how soon it can be
operationalised. There is a possibility that this might be
shifting to the next fiscal."
Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of India said achieving
the fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent of gross domestic
product in 2011/12 may be a challenge because of a slowdown in
revenue collections and higher spending on subsidies.
The fiscal deficit is likely to reach 5.5 percent
of GDP in the current fiscal year, forcing New Delhi to borrow
353 billion rupees more from the market, according to a Reuters
poll.
"If borrowing materialises through this new vehicle the
pressure on bond yields will ease," said Ashish Parthasarthy,
treasurer at HDFC Bank.
Separately, the RBI governor Duvvuri Subbarao said the
central bank's target for inflation easing to 7 percent by the
end of March faces uncertainty over the rupee and oil prices,
sending the benchmark yield to the day's high .
India's headline inflation held stubbornly above 9 percent
in November. Food inflation, a key driver of broader price
pressure, has fallen dramatically in recent weeks even as
manufacturing and fuel price inflation remain elevated.
Data on Thursday showed annual food inflation fell
to 1.81 percent in the year to Dec. 10, from the previous week's
4.35 percent.
"It's just been about a month that the rupee has moved
significantly, so that will actually start to flow into the
inflation numbers," Vaidya said, adding that with elections
coming in 2012, the focus on fighting high prices that affect
the masses will remain.
The market is awaiting results of a 100 billion
rupee bond buyback by the RBI for cues on bond prices on Friday,
traders said.
The benchmark five-year swap closed at 6.93
percent from 6.91 percent on Wednesday and the one-year rate
ended at 7.73 percent from 7.72 percent.
($1 = 52.7 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)