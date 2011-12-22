(Adds details, quotes, updates to close) * Cbank caution on inflation weighs on bond prices * Results of central bank bond buyback awaited * Govt plans to pledge property, shares-report By Shamik Paul MUMBAI, Dec 22 Indian federal bond yields eased on Thursday on hopes the government will come up with a plan to meet its fiscal deficit target, although lingering worries over inflation checked a sharper fall. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.33 percent, 1 basis point lower than its previous close of 8.34 percent, after moving in a 8.30-8.37 percent band. Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was a high 148.60 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) compared with the usual daily turnover of 80 billion to 100 billion rupees. India plans to borrow up to 500 billion rupees ($9.5 billion) by pledging property and shares to bridge the government's budget deficit, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing unnamed government officials. "Theoretically, it will help the fiscal deficit. They (government) will be able to say, this year, my disinvestment target is through," said Ashish Vaidya, head of trading for fixed income, currencies and commodities at UBS. "But since it is going to be announced in January, I am not sure how soon it can be done, and how soon it can be operationalised. There is a possibility that this might be shifting to the next fiscal." Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of India said achieving the fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent of gross domestic product in 2011/12 may be a challenge because of a slowdown in revenue collections and higher spending on subsidies. The fiscal deficit is likely to reach 5.5 percent of GDP in the current fiscal year, forcing New Delhi to borrow 353 billion rupees more from the market, according to a Reuters poll. "If borrowing materialises through this new vehicle the pressure on bond yields will ease," said Ashish Parthasarthy, treasurer at HDFC Bank. Separately, the RBI governor Duvvuri Subbarao said the central bank's target for inflation easing to 7 percent by the end of March faces uncertainty over the rupee and oil prices, sending the benchmark yield to the day's high . India's headline inflation held stubbornly above 9 percent in November. Food inflation, a key driver of broader price pressure, has fallen dramatically in recent weeks even as manufacturing and fuel price inflation remain elevated. Data on Thursday showed annual food inflation fell to 1.81 percent in the year to Dec. 10, from the previous week's 4.35 percent. "It's just been about a month that the rupee has moved significantly, so that will actually start to flow into the inflation numbers," Vaidya said, adding that with elections coming in 2012, the focus on fighting high prices that affect the masses will remain. The market is awaiting results of a 100 billion rupee bond buyback by the RBI for cues on bond prices on Friday, traders said. The benchmark five-year swap closed at 6.93 percent from 6.91 percent on Wednesday and the one-year rate ended at 7.73 percent from 7.72 percent. ($1 = 52.7 Indian rupees) (Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)