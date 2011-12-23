MUMBAI, Dec 23 Indian federal bond yields are expected to be ranged, with a downward bias, early on Friday with the demand at the $2.28 billion debt sale being watched for direction. * The government is set to sell 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bond, 50 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bond on Friday. * The market will keenly watch the demand at the auction as current yield levels could be a dampner, a senior trader said. * India plans to borrow up to 500 billion rupees ($9.48 billion) by pledging property and shares to bridge the government's budget deficit. * The new investment vehicle, if it materialises, will help the fiscal deficit and the ease pressure of additional supply from the bond market, Roy Paul, deputy general manager of treasury at Federal Bank in Mumbai, said. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday achieving the fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent of gross domestic product in 2011/12 may be a challenge because of a slowdown in revenue collections and higher spending on subsidies. ($1 = 52.7250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)