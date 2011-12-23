* Results of bond sale, due after 0900 GMT, eyed * Cbank buys back 87.90 bln rupees of bonds vs 100 bln target * Cash deficit 1.652 trln rupees vs 600 bln rupees comfort level MUMBAI, Dec 23 Indian federal bond yields rose on Friday on bearish sentiments as bidding began for a 120-billion-rupee ($2.28 billion) federal debt sale amid tight cash conditions. At 11:25 a.m. (0555 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.39 percent from Thursday's close of 8.33 percent. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 38.85 billion rupees ($736.84 million). "There is a lack of appetite for bonds as banks are going slow in taking positions with the year drawing to a close amid tight cash conditions," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice-president with Development Credit Bank. The government will sell 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018, 50 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021, and 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds on Friday . The deficit in the banking system stood at 1.652 trillion rupees ($31.33 billion) on Thursday, far above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort level, prompting banks to borrow 61.5 billion rupees through the central bank's marginal standing facility. Traders said the buyback on Thursday by the RBI saw selling at lower prices, indicating that the market was betting on the recent rally to end. "OMO prices were lower than expected as the market was losing faith in the current rally on fears of additional supply," said Harish Agarwal, interest rate trader at First Rand Bank. The RBI said on Thursday it bought back 87.90 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) of government bonds through open market operations (OMOs) versus the notified 100 billion rupees. "This is a correction towards 8.40 percent after a one-way rally from 8.90 percent to 8.28 percent," Development Credit Bank's Verma said. The central bank said on Thursday achieving the fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent of GDP in 2011/12 may be a challenge because of a slowdown in revenue collections and higher spending on subsidies. India's fiscal deficit is likely to breach the budgeted target by a full percentage point to 5.5 percent of gross domestic product in the current fiscal year ending March, forcing New Delhi to borrow 353 billion rupees more from the market, a Reuters poll showed in November. The government in late September increased borrowing in the second half of the fiscal year to 2.2 trillion rupees from the budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees, but said it was unlikely to impact the fiscal deficit target. India plans to borrow up to 500 billion rupees ($9.48 billion) by pledging property and shares to bridge the government's budget deficit, Bloomberg reported. ($1 = 52.7250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)