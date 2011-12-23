MUMBAI, Dec 23 Indian federal bond yields stayed high in the afternoon session on Friday on bearish sentiments amid tight cash conditions, with traders awaiting the results of a 120-billion-rupee ($2.28 billion) federal debt sale due after 0900 GMT. * At 02:02 a.m. (0832 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.37 percent, higher than Thursday's close of 8.33 percent. * The government will sell 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018, 50 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021, and 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds on Friday . * The deficit in the banking system stood at 1.733 trillion rupees on Friday, above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort level. * The RBI said on Thursday it bought back 87.90 billion rupees of government bonds through open market operations versus the notified 100 billion rupees. ($1 = 52.7250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)