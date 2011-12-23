(Adds details, quotes, updates to close) * Banks borrow 1.733 trln rupees via repo, most since 2009 * Worries of extra govt borrowing weighs on sentiment * Liquidity seen improving on govt spending - dealers By Shamik Paul MUMBAI, Dec 23 Indian federal bond yields rose on Friday as dealers booked profits after a brief rally in prices in the previous session, with tight liquidity also weighing, although bearishness is seen temporary on an expected easing of cash conditions. Dealers say market sentiment could likely turn bullish, aided by an improvement in liquidity conditions as the government pays salaries and spends money collected through corporates' advance tax payment. However, any plan for extra government borrowing could derail the upmove in prices. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.37 percent, higher than its 8.33 percent close on Thursday, when it had touched a low of 8.30 percent. It moved in a 8.35-8.40 percent band on Friday. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was a high 134.55 billion rupees ($2.54 billion) compared with the usual daily turnover of 80 billion to 100 billion rupees. "The complete open market operations calender is not known, therefore there is some element of anxiety whether more buy backs will be done," said Mohan Shenoy, treasurer at Kotak Mahindra Bank. Shenoy said lack of clarity on when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would start cutting interest rates also added to the uncertainty. "Liquidity will normalise somewhere in the first or second week of January, and the monetary policy stance will become clearer as we come closer to the monetary policy," Shenoy said. Banks borrowed 1.733 trillion rupees ($32.9 billion) from the RBI's liquidity adjustment facility on Friday, the highest since 2009, Thomson Reuters data showed, reflecting the cash deficit in the banking system. Lenders have also been tapping the central bank's marginal standing facility this week to tide over tight cash conditions, with the borrowings on Thursday at 61.5 billion rupees. The RBI bought back 87.90 billion rupees of government bonds on Thursday, lower than the targeted 100 billion rupees. Traders, however, had been expecting the RBI to buy back a larger quantum of debt to help tide over the tight liquidity. Moreover, worries over a further increase in government borrowing in this fiscal year beyond its budgeted 4.7 trillion rupees -- which is already more than originally targeted -- could spoil a rally in prices. "People are expecting additional borrowing to happen. The question is what quantum and when is the announcement likely," a trader with a foreign bank said. The benchmark five-year swap closed at 6.95 percent from 6.93 percent on Thursday and the one-year rate ended steady at 7.73 percent. ($1 = 53 rupees) (Editing by Malini Menon)