MUMBAI, Dec 26 Indian federal bond yields are likely to edge lower on Monday on comfort from the absence of any scheduled debt auction this week. * Strong views that the central bank was close to reversing its tight monetary policy, given the global economic turbulence and slowing domestic growth, along with rise in yields on Friday could trigger some buying interest, traders said. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to open around 8.35 percent and move in 8.32 percent to 8.40 percent band. It had ended 4 basis points higher at 8.37 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)