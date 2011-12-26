MUMBAI, Dec 26 Indian federal bond yields were marginally lower in early morning trades on Monday as absence of any scheduled debt sale this week comforted sentiment. * At 9:20 a.m. (0350 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.36 percent, down 1 basis point on the day. * Traders expect the yield to move in a 8.30-8.40 percent range during the day. * Expectations that the central bank was nearing its interest rate cycle peak given the global economic turbulence and slowing domestic growth could trigger some buying interest, traders said. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)