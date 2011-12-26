MUMBAI, Dec 26 Indian federal bond yields
were unchanged in afternoon trades on Monday despite tight
liquidity, as there is no government bond auction scheduled this
week, with other triggers also absent.
* At 2:48 p.m. (0918 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield
was at 8.37 percent.
* Traders expect the yield to move in the 8.30-8.40 percent
range.
* Dealers said the market was waiting to see whether the
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would announce a bond buyback this
week.
* Expectations are that global economic turbulence and
slowing domestic growth may result in an easy monetary policy
stance in the central bank's next policy review meeting on Jan
24.
* Banks borrowed 1.429 trillion rupees ($27.06 billion) from
the RBI's repo window on Monday, lower than 1.733 trillion drawn
on Friday, still significantly higher than the central bank's
comfort level of around 600 billion rupees.
($1=52.8 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)