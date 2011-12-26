MUMBAI, Dec 26 Indian federal bond yields were unchanged in afternoon trades on Monday despite tight liquidity, as there is no government bond auction scheduled this week, with other triggers also absent. * At 2:48 p.m. (0918 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.37 percent. * Traders expect the yield to move in the 8.30-8.40 percent range. * Dealers said the market was waiting to see whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would announce a bond buyback this week. * Expectations are that global economic turbulence and slowing domestic growth may result in an easy monetary policy stance in the central bank's next policy review meeting on Jan 24. * Banks borrowed 1.429 trillion rupees ($27.06 billion) from the RBI's repo window on Monday, lower than 1.733 trillion drawn on Friday, still significantly higher than the central bank's comfort level of around 600 billion rupees. ($1=52.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)