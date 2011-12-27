MUMBAI, Dec 27 Indian federal bond yields are likely to rise at least 5 basis points in opening trades on Tuesday after the federal government announced, late on Monday, an unscheduled $2.85 billion debt sale on Friday to fund an "emerging cash requirement." * Comments by a senior finance ministry official that this auction will not increase the government's overall market borrowing for the second half of this fiscal year could help temper the rise in yields, traders said. * Hopes the central bank will announce a buyback of government debt to support sentiment and liquidity in the banking system, could also restrict a rise in yields, traders said. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to open around 8.54 percent and move in 8.52 percent to 8.56 percent band. It had ended 12 basis points higher at 8.49 percent on Monday. * The government will sell 30 billion rupees each of 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, as well as 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds on Friday. * In September, the government increased its borrowing target for the financial year ending March to 2.2 trillion rupees from 1.67 trillion rupees. ($1 = 52.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)