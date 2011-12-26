(Adds details, quotes, updates to close)
* 10-year yield seen hitting 8.55 pct if more supply
announced
* Traders awaiting borrowing announcement, details
* Liquidity eases a tad, remains above RBI's comfort level
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Dec 26 Indian federal bond yields
touched more than a one-week high on Monday after a report that
the government may revise its borrowing programme for the fiscal
year ending in March due to lower-than-expected December quarter
advance tax payments.
Domestic news agency NewsWire18 quoted an unnamed government
source as saying that New Delhi is reviewing its borrowing
needs.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at
8.49 percent, after touching a high of 8.50 percent, a level
last seen on Dec. 16. It had closed at 8.37 percent on Friday.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was a high 155.15 billion rupees ($2.94 billion)
compared with the usual daily turnover of 80 billion to 100
billion rupees.
"It was expected that they will borrow more. It's fine if
they borrow 200-300 billion (rupees) more, but if they come back
with another 600 billion (rupees) then it is problem," said
Jayesh Mehta, managing director and country treasurer at Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch.
Traders are now keenly awaiting any announcement from the
government on its borrowing plan, and are eyeing details,
including the amount of additional money it might raise through
debt.
"It is not confirmed bad news yet. The yields will rise more
when the actual announcement is made," a trader with a foreign
bank said.
Dealers said the 10-year yield could climb as high as 8.55
percent if an additional borrowing announcement is made,
although some of the negative news has already been factored in.
Bond yields had jumped to near two-month highs in late
September when the government announced a higher-then-expected
borrowing for the second half of the fiscal year ending in
March.
Liquidity in the banking system remained high with banks
borrowing 1.429 trillion rupees ($27.06 billion) from the RBI's
repo window on Monday, lower than 1.733 trillion rupees drawn on
Friday, but still significantly higher than the central bank's
comfort level of around 600 billion rupees.
Absence of any scheduled debt supply had kept the bond
yields mostly steady in early trades.
The benchmark five-year swap closed
at 7.01 percent from 6.95 percent on Friday and the one-year
rate ended higher at 7.77 percent from 7.73
percent.
($1 = 52.7 rupees)
