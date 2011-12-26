(Adds details, quotes, updates to close) * 10-year yield seen hitting 8.55 pct if more supply announced * Traders awaiting borrowing announcement, details * Liquidity eases a tad, remains above RBI's comfort level By Shamik Paul MUMBAI, Dec 26 Indian federal bond yields touched more than a one-week high on Monday after a report that the government may revise its borrowing programme for the fiscal year ending in March due to lower-than-expected December quarter advance tax payments. Domestic news agency NewsWire18 quoted an unnamed government source as saying that New Delhi is reviewing its borrowing needs. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.49 percent, after touching a high of 8.50 percent, a level last seen on Dec. 16. It had closed at 8.37 percent on Friday. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was a high 155.15 billion rupees ($2.94 billion) compared with the usual daily turnover of 80 billion to 100 billion rupees. "It was expected that they will borrow more. It's fine if they borrow 200-300 billion (rupees) more, but if they come back with another 600 billion (rupees) then it is problem," said Jayesh Mehta, managing director and country treasurer at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. Traders are now keenly awaiting any announcement from the government on its borrowing plan, and are eyeing details, including the amount of additional money it might raise through debt. "It is not confirmed bad news yet. The yields will rise more when the actual announcement is made," a trader with a foreign bank said. Dealers said the 10-year yield could climb as high as 8.55 percent if an additional borrowing announcement is made, although some of the negative news has already been factored in. Bond yields had jumped to near two-month highs in late September when the government announced a higher-then-expected borrowing for the second half of the fiscal year ending in March. Liquidity in the banking system remained high with banks borrowing 1.429 trillion rupees ($27.06 billion) from the RBI's repo window on Monday, lower than 1.733 trillion rupees drawn on Friday, but still significantly higher than the central bank's comfort level of around 600 billion rupees. Absence of any scheduled debt supply had kept the bond yields mostly steady in early trades. The benchmark five-year swap closed at 7.01 percent from 6.95 percent on Friday and the one-year rate ended higher at 7.77 percent from 7.73 percent. ($1 = 52.7 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)