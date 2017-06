MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian benchmark federal bond yields eased from the day's high in afternoon trading on Tuesday, with expectations of a bond buyback announcement from the central bank aiding sentiment.

* At 2:40 p.m. (0910 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.51 percent, after touching a high of 8.59 in early trade. It closed at 8.49 percent on Monday.

* Traders expect the Reserve Bank of India to announce later in the day a bond buyback for Thursday, especially after the government announced an unscheduled $2.84 billion auction for Friday.

* The government will sell 30 billion rupees each of 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, as well as 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds on Friday.

($1=52.9 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)