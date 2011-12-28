MUMBAI, Dec 28 Indian federal bond yields are likely to fall on Wednesday as the central bank's announcement of a $2.26 billion debt buyback late on Tuesday evening is seen keeping sentiment upbeat. * The government had shocked the market on Tuesday by announcing, after market hours on Monday, an unscheduled debt sale of 150 billion rupees for Friday, which pushed bond yields up by as much as 10 basis points during the day, before easing on hope of debt buyback. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to open around 8.46 percent and move in a 8.44 percent to 8.50 percent band. It had ended 1 basis points lower at 8.48 percent on Tuesday. * The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 120 billion rupees of 7.49 percent 2017 bonds, 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 7.80 percent 2021 bonds and 8.08 percent 2022 bonds through open market operations on Thursday. * The government will sell 30 billion rupees each of 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, as well as 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds on Friday. ($1 = 53 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)