* 10-year yield seen rangebound until auction, say traders
* Benchmark yield could ease 3-4 bps if buyback materialises
* Government to sell unscheduled $2,84 bln debt on Friday
(Updates to close)
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Dec 27 India's benchmark federal
bond yields eased on Tuesday as growing expectations of a bond
buyback by the central bank soothed worries over an unscheduled
$2.84 billion debt supply later this week.
The unscheduled debt sale on Friday has heightened
the possibility of an open market operation by the Reserve Bank
of India (RBI) this week, most probably on Thursday, traders
said.
Dealers said the 10-year yield could ease by 3 to
4 basis points if the RBI decided to buy back bonds, otherwise
until at least late Thursday, traders expect the 10-year yield
to be rangebound.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at
8.48 percent, after rising as much as 8.59 percent on the day.
On Monday, it gained 12 basis points to close at 8.49 percent.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic
trading platform was a high 156.60 billion rupees ($2.95
billion) compared with the usual daily turnover of 80 billion to
100 billion rupees.
"There is lot of confusion with so many people talking about
the borrowing programme ," said B. Prasanna,
managing director and chief executive officer at ICICI
Securities Primary Dealership.
"People were initially saying Friday's supply is
an extra borrowing, but now they are saying this is the
borrowing that was supposed to have happened in
January . "
The decision to sell bonds on Friday will not
increase New Delhi's overall market borrowing for the second
half of the fiscal year ending in March, a senior government
official told Reuters on Monday.
The government will sell 30 billion rupees each of 7.99
percent 2017 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.83 percent
2041 bonds, as well as 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024
bonds on Friday.
The benchmark five-year swap ended at 7.02
percent, compared with Monday's close of 7.01 percent, and the
one-year rate closed steady at 7.77 percent.
($1=53 rupees)
(Editing by Malini Menon)