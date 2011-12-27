* 10-year yield seen rangebound until auction, say traders

* Benchmark yield could ease 3-4 bps if buyback materialises

* Government to sell unscheduled $2,84 bln debt on Friday (Updates to close)

By Shamik Paul

MUMBAI, Dec 27 India's benchmark federal bond yields eased on Tuesday as growing expectations of a bond buyback by the central bank soothed worries over an unscheduled $2.84 billion debt supply later this week.

The unscheduled debt sale on Friday has heightened the possibility of an open market operation by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this week, most probably on Thursday, traders said.

Dealers said the 10-year yield could ease by 3 to 4 basis points if the RBI decided to buy back bonds, otherwise until at least late Thursday, traders expect the 10-year yield to be rangebound.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 8.48 percent, after rising as much as 8.59 percent on the day. On Monday, it gained 12 basis points to close at 8.49 percent.

Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was a high 156.60 billion rupees ($2.95 billion) compared with the usual daily turnover of 80 billion to 100 billion rupees.

"There is lot of confusion with so many people talking about the borrowing programme ," said B. Prasanna, managing director and chief executive officer at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

"People were initially saying Friday's supply is an extra borrowing, but now they are saying this is the borrowing that was supposed to have happened in January . "

The decision to sell bonds on Friday will not increase New Delhi's overall market borrowing for the second half of the fiscal year ending in March, a senior government official told Reuters on Monday.

The government will sell 30 billion rupees each of 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, as well as 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds on Friday.

The benchmark five-year swap ended at 7.02 percent, compared with Monday's close of 7.01 percent, and the one-year rate closed steady at 7.77 percent. ($1=53 rupees) (Editing by Malini Menon)