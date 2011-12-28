* RBI to buyback $2.25 bln of bonds on Thursday * Traders expect demand for debt to ease ahead of Friday sale MUMBAI, Dec 28 Indian government bond yields were lower on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India's 120 billion rupee ($2.25 billion) buyback announcement, which offset worries of excess supply from an unscheduled debt sale on Friday. Traders said the rally in prices is expected to be short-lived and bonds may again see a selloff before Friday to make room for the auction papers. At 10:33 a.m. (0503 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 4 basis points at 8.44 percent, after easing to 8.43 percent in early trades. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 40.75 billion rupees, compared with 35 billion to 45 billion rupees normally dealt in the first two hours of trade. "In the near term, supply concerns will weigh on bond prices but outlook for monetary easing is likely to limit any yield gains," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong. Dealers said the government could borrow up to 300 billion rupees more, including the 150 billion sale on Friday, in the remaining part of the fiscal year ending in March. In late September, New Delhi had increased its borrowing for the second-half of 2011-12 to 2.2 trillion rupees, from the budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees. However, bond yields are expected to decline in 2012 as the RBI starts cutting its key interest rate, probably from March, Kowalczyk said. In its recent mid-quarter review of the monetary policy, the central bank has indicated its next move is likely to be an easing of the monetary policy as risk to economic growth increases. After the market closed on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India said it would buy back the 7.49 percent 2017 bonds, 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 7.80 percent 2021 bonds and 8.08 percent 2022 bonds through open market operations on Thursday. The benchmark five-year swap was down 2 basis points on the day at 7 percent and the one-year rate was 1 basis points lower at 7.76 percent. ($1 = 53.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)