* RBI to buyback $2.25 bln of bonds on Thursday
* Traders expect demand for debt to ease ahead of Friday
sale
MUMBAI, Dec 28 Indian government bond
yields were lower on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India's
120 billion rupee ($2.25 billion) buyback announcement, which
offset worries of excess supply from an unscheduled debt sale on
Friday.
Traders said the rally in prices is expected to be
short-lived and bonds may again see a selloff before Friday to
make room for the auction papers.
At 10:33 a.m. (0503 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield
was down 4 basis points at 8.44 percent, after
easing to 8.43 percent in early trades.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was 40.75 billion rupees, compared with 35 billion to
45 billion rupees normally dealt in the first two hours of
trade.
"In the near term, supply concerns will weigh on bond prices
but outlook for monetary easing is likely to limit any yield
gains," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist at Credit
Agricole in Hong Kong.
Dealers said the government could borrow up to 300 billion
rupees more, including the 150 billion sale on Friday, in the
remaining part of the fiscal year ending in March.
In late September, New Delhi had increased its borrowing for
the second-half of 2011-12 to 2.2 trillion rupees, from the
budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees.
However, bond yields are expected to decline in 2012 as the
RBI starts cutting its key interest rate, probably from March,
Kowalczyk said.
In its recent mid-quarter review of the monetary policy, the
central bank has indicated its next move is likely to be an
easing of the monetary policy as risk to economic growth
increases.
After the market closed on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of
India said it would buy back the 7.49 percent 2017 bonds, 7.83
percent 2018 bonds, 7.80 percent 2021 bonds and 8.08 percent
2022 bonds through open market operations on Thursday.
The benchmark five-year swap was down 2 basis
points on the day at 7 percent and the one-year rate
was 1 basis points lower at 7.76 percent.
($1 = 53.2 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)