* Higher yields at t-bill sale weighs on sentiment * Government to sell 150 bln rupees of debt on Friday * Concerns on extra government borrowing spoils rally (Updates to close) By Shamik Paul MUMBAI, Dec 28 Indian federal bond yields ended steady on Wednesday, pulling back from the day's low, as optimism over the central bank's $2.26 billion bond buyback announcement faded and supply worries resurfaced. Traders had warned the rally in prices was likely to be brief with December-quarter advance tax collection lagging expectations and lingering uncertainty over the government's additional borrowing. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.48 percent, after easing to 8.43 percent in early trades. "Investors don't want to buy as they await clarity on additional borrowing details," a trader with a foreign bank said. Dealers said the government could borrow up to 300 billion rupees more, including the 150 billion sale on Friday, in the remaining part of the fiscal year to end-March. In late September, New Delhi had increased its borrowing for the second-half of 2011/12 to 2.2 trillion rupees, from the budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees. "The cut-off yield at the treasury bill auction came in higher than expectations, which also triggered a change in sentiment," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice-president with Development Credit Bank. The yield on the 91-day treasury bills was 8.4782 percent, higher than a Reuters poll of 8.4350, while the yield on the 364-day treasury bills was 8.3535 percent versus 8.2950 percent. After the market closed on Tuesday, the RBI said it would buy back the 7.49 percent 2017 bonds, 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 7.80 percent 2021 bonds and 8.08 percent 2022 bonds through open market operations on Thursday. The government will sell 150 billion rupees of debt on Friday, but traders said demand was likely to be muted, especially from foreign banks because of the year-end. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was a high 108.60 billion rupees ($2.05 billion) compared with the usual daily turnover of 80 billion to 100 billion rupees. However, the medium-term outlook for bond prices remain bullish on hopes yields will ease once the RBI begins cutting its key interest rate. In its mid-quarter review of the monetary policy this month, the central bank indicated its next move was likely to be an easing of the monetary policy as risk to growth have increased. The benchmark five-year swap ended steady at 7.02 percent and the one-year rate closed 1 basis point higher at 7.78 percent. ($1 = 53.1 rupees) (Editing by Malini Menon)