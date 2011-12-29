MUMBAI, Dec 29 Indian federal bond yields are seen easing early trade on Thursday as traders try to ramp up the price of debt the central bank is set to buy back, but lingering concerns of a supply glut in coming months may limit the fall. * The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) of 7.49 percent 2017 bonds, 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 7.80 percent 2021 bonds and 8.08 percent 2022 bonds through open market operations on Thursday. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to open around 8.46 percent and move in a 8.45 percent to 8.50 percent band, dealers said. It had ended steady at 8.48 percent on Wednesday. * Fears are the government could borrow up to 300 billion rupees more, including the 150 billion sale on Friday, in the remaining part of the fiscal year to end-March. * In late September, New Delhi had increased its borrowing for the second-half of 2011/12 to 2.2 trillion rupees, from the budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees. ($1 = 53.1 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)