* Traders await details on $2.25 bond buyback * Concerns over more debt supply weighs on sentiment (Updates to mid-morning) MUMBAI, Dec 29 Indian government bond yields were lower on Thursday in thin volumes as traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of the central bank's $2.25 billion bond buyback later in the day. At 10:38 a.m. (0508 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.44 percent, down 4 basis point from Wednesday's close. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 17.40 billion rupees ($326 million), compared with 35 billion to 45 billion rupees normally dealt in the first two hours of trade. "Today, the yields will depend on the quantum of debt the RBI buys and at what price," a dealer with a private bank, said. The Reserve Bank of India will buy back 7.49 percent 2017 bonds, 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 7.80 percent 2021 bonds and 8.08 percent 2022 bonds through open market operations. Traders expect the rally in prices to be short-lived with the unscheduled 150 billion rupees debt sale on Friday weighing on sentiment. "Fundamentally the strength of the yield curve is not showing a significant rally in the near-term on the back of anticipation of calibrated borrowings," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed-income strategist at A.K. Capital. Market players expect New Delhi could borrow up to 300 billion rupees more, including Friday's sale, in the remaining part of the fiscal year ending in March to make up for a shortfall in revenue collection and to fund a rising subsidy bill. Officials have warned the government is facing a serious balance of trade problem and will have a tough time meeting its 4.6 percent fiscal deficit target. However, series of open market operations and expectation that the RBI will start easing its tight monjetary policy early next year, will restrict a significant rise in yields, traders said. In its mid-quarter policy review, the RBI has hinted its next move will likely be that of an easing, and said it will ensure adequate liquidity. The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 5 basis points on the day at 6.97 percent and the one-year rate was 3 basis point lower at 7.75 percent. The RBI said on Wednesday it has decided to extend period of short sale in government securities from existing five days to a maximum of three months, effective Feb 1. ($1 = 53.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)