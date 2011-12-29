MUMBAI, Dec 29 Indian government bond yields pulled back from the day's low and was higher in afternoon trades on Thursday as traders made room for a 150 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) debt sale on Friday. * At 1:58 p.m. (0828 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.52 percent, up 4 basis point from Wednesday's close. * The government will sell 30 billion rupees each of 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, as well as 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds. * Traders said possibility of more unscheduled borrowing will keep sentiment for bonds subdued in the near-term. * The result of a 120 billion rupees open market operation is awaited. The Reserve Bank of India may buy the 2017 bonds at 96.35 rupees yielding 8.3527 percent, a Reuters poll showed. ($1 = 53.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)