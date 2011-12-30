MUMBAI, Dec 30 Indian federal bond yields
are seen rising in the year's last trading session on Friday as
uncertainty over a likely revision in the government's borrowing
calendar for the fiscal year ending March loomed.
* Caution before the $2.82 billion debt sale scheduled later
in the day may also keep yields under pressure, traders said.
* That the central bank bought 81.09 billion rupees of bonds
on Thursday, against an offer of buying up to 120 billion
rupees, could also weigh on sentiment.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely
to open around 8.56 percent and move in a 8.55 percent to 8.64
percent band, dealers said. It had ended 6 basis points higher
at 8.54 percent on Thursday.
* The government will sell 30 billion rupees each of 7.99
percent 2017 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.83 percent
2041 bonds, as well as 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024
bonds on Friday.
* In late September, New Delhi had increased its borrowing
for the second-half of 2011/12 to 2.2 trillion rupees, from the
budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees.
($1 = 53.1 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)