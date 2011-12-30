MUMBAI, Dec 30 Indian federal bond yields are seen rising in the year's last trading session on Friday as uncertainty over a likely revision in the government's borrowing calendar for the fiscal year ending March loomed. * Caution before the $2.82 billion debt sale scheduled later in the day may also keep yields under pressure, traders said. * That the central bank bought 81.09 billion rupees of bonds on Thursday, against an offer of buying up to 120 billion rupees, could also weigh on sentiment. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to open around 8.56 percent and move in a 8.55 percent to 8.64 percent band, dealers said. It had ended 6 basis points higher at 8.54 percent on Thursday. * The government will sell 30 billion rupees each of 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, as well as 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds on Friday. * In late September, New Delhi had increased its borrowing for the second-half of 2011/12 to 2.2 trillion rupees, from the budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees. ($1 = 53.1 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)