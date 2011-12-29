* Traders expect around 400 bln rupees excess borrowing * 10-year yield seen touching 8.75 percent - STCI (Adds details, quotes, updates to close) By Shamik Paul MUMBAI, Dec 29 Indian federal bond yields closed higher on Thursday after a news report said that the government will announce a revised borrowing calendar for the current fiscal year ending in March, spooking fears of extra debt sale. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.54 percent, after touching 8.57 percent, and 6 basis point higher than Wednesday's close. New Delhi will announce a revised borrowing calendar for 2011-12 on Jan. 2, Bloomberg reported, quoting a finance ministry official. "After the report, the market got a little nervous. People are talking in terms of a 400 billion rupees ($7.5 billion) excess borrowing," said Pradeep Madhav, managing director of STCI Primary Dealership. He said there is uncertainty on whether the borrowing will be done through long-dated securities or treasury bills. "If it is through treasury bills, it will be less abrasive, but if it is through government securities, then we will have a problem." Madhav said the 10-year yield could harden to 8.75 percent, if the borrowing is done through bonds. The government will sell 30 billion rupees each of 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, as well as 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds on Friday, in an unscheduled auction. However, uncertainty over additional debt supply and a revision in the borrowing calendar for 2011-12 persists. The Indian government is yet to take a decision on whether it will issue a revised borrowing calendar for the remaining part of the current fiscal year ending in March, finance ministry sources told Reuters on Thursday. The Reserve Bank of India bought back 81.09 billion rupees of government bonds through open market operations as against the scheduled 120 billion rupees. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 76.85 billion rupees compared with the usual daily turnover of 80 billion to 100 billion rupees. The benchmark five-year swap ended 2 basis points lower at 7 percent and the one-year rate closed 3 basis point lower at 7.75 percent. ($1 = 53.1 rupees) (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)