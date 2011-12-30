MUMBAI, Dec 30 Indian federal bond yields
were higher on Friday, the year's last trading session, as
traders fretted the government might again increase its
borrowing for the current fiscal year ending in March.
* At 9:20 a.m.(0350 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield
was at 8.56 percent, up 2 basis points from
Thursday's close, when it had risen 6 basis points.
* Traders are also cautious ahead of a $2.82 billion debt
sale later in the day.
* On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India bought back 81.09
billion rupees of bonds, against an offer of buying up to 120
billion rupees, which also weighed on sentiment.
* The government will sell 30 billion rupees each of 7.99
percent 2017 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.83 percent
2041 bonds, as well as 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024
bonds.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)