* Traders awaiting details of likely revised borrowing calendar * 10-year yield seen touching 8.75 pct if new calendar announced (Updates to mid-morning) MUMBAI, Dec 30 Indian federal bond yields gained further on Friday as traders made room for a $2.82 billion debt sale later in the day, while awaiting details of a likely revision in the government's borrowing calender for the fiscal year. At 10:08 a.m. (0438 GMT), the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 8.58 percent, up 4 basis points from Thursday's close, when it had risen 6 basis points. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at 16.65 billion rupees ($313 million), compared with 25 billion to 35 billion rupees normally dealt in the first hour of trade. "The market is keenly waiting to know the size of the revision in the borrowing calendar," a trader with a foreign bank said. "The treasury bill calendar is also expected today. We are also watching how much of the excess borrowing will be done through it," he said. Dealers are fearing the government could borrow up to 400 billion rupees more in dated securities. In late September, New Delhi had increased its borrowing for the second-half of 2011/12 to 2.2 trillion rupees, from the budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees, taking the full year borrowing to 4.7 trillion rupees. If part of the additional supply is routed through treasury bills, the impact on bonds will be lesser, traders said. Otherwise, the 10-year yield could climb to as high as 8.75 percent after the calender is announced, they said. On Thursday, media reports said the government is likely to issue a revised borrowing calendar on Jan. 2. Government officials have said New Delhi is facing a serious balance of trade problem and will have a tough time meeting its fiscal deficit target. That the central bank bought 81.09 billion rupees of bonds on Thursday, against an offer of buying up to 120 billion rupees, also weighed on sentiment. The government will sell 30 billion rupees each of 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, as well as 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds. The results are due after 0900 GMT. The benchmark five-year swap was steady at 7 percent and the one-year rate was down 4 basis points at 7.71 percent. ($1 = 53.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)