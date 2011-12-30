* 10-year yield hits 3-week high on supply worries * Dec inflation data, RBI stance watched for cues * April-Dec fiscal deficit of $66.3 bln, weighs on sentiment * Traders expect more than 400 bln rupees extra borrowing (Updates to close) By Shamik Paul MUMBAI, Dec 30 Indian federal bond yields ended up, but eased from a 3-week high, on short covering following a two-session sell-off, with near-term outlook remaining bearish on growing certainty about additional government borrowing. Traders expect the government to announce a revised borrowing calender on Monday, which could send the benchmark 10-year yields sharply higher. "That additional borrowing is going to be announced is no surprise. People are watching out for the amount and the timing," a trader with a foreign bank said. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.56 percent, after touching 8.60 percent -- its highest since Dec. 7 -- and 2 basis points higher than Thursday's close. The country's fiscal deficit during April to November was 3.53 trillion rupees ($66.5 billion), or 85.6 percent of the full-year target. Dealers said the government could additionally borrow more than 400 billion rupees and the 10-year yields could jump to 8.75 percent level. In late September, New Delhi had increased its borrowing for the second-half of 2011/12 to 2.2 trillion rupees, from the budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees, taking the full year borrowing to 4.7 trillion rupees. In the new year, the December inflation data due in mid-January, and the Reserve Bank of India's third-quarter review of the monetary policy on Jan. 24 will provide further cues for bonds, traders said. "The inflation number will be very crucial," said Ashutosh Khajuria, president of treasury at Federal Bank. "We expect it to dip to around 7.90 percent, which will be a confirmation of the RBI's 7 percent target for March-end." In December, the RBI kept its repo rate steady and sent a strong signal that its next move is likely to be an easing of the monetary policy as risks to economic growth increases. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was a high 116.40 billion rupees compared with the usual daily turnover of 80 billion to 100 billion rupees. Earlier in the day, India sold 150 billion rupees of bonds, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. The benchmark five-year swap ended up 8 basis points at 7.08 percent and the one-year rate closed steady at 7.75 percent. ($1 = 53.1 rupees) (Editing by Malini Menon)