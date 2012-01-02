* Govt to borrow additional $7.53 bln via bonds in Q4 * 10-yr yield jumps 7 bps to 8.63 pct in early trade * Yields off-highs on rate cut signals, say traders * Yields could rise to 8.75-8.90 pct by end-March- Kotak (Updates to mid morning) MUMBAI, Jan 2 India's 10-year benchmark bond yield hit a near one-month high on Monday, weighed by additional supply worries in an inflationary environment, after the government significantly raised its borrowing target for the second time in the current financial year. At 10:39 a.m. (0509 GMT), the 10-year yield was at 8.57 percent, off the day's high of 8.63 percent -- its highest since Dec. 5. It closed at 8.56 percent last Friday. "Some short covering and announcement of likely OMOs (open market operations) have restricted the sharp rise in the yields," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed-income strategist at A.K. Capital. "As far as buying bond is concerned, all depends on the market liquidity which is not much in the present scenario." After market hours on Friday, the central bank said India will borrow an additional 400 billion rupees ($7.53 billion)through bonds in the fiscal year that ends in March and garner a larger-than-expected funds through short-dated paper. In late September, New Delhi had increased its borrowing for the second-half of 2011/12 fiscal year to 2.2 trillion rupees, from the budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 40.75 billion rupees, compared with 35 billion to 45 billion rupees normally dealt in the first two hours of trade. The yields came off the day's highs on rate cut signals in the near term from the central bank, traders said. The Reserve Bank of India is likely to begin easing monetary policy to address concerns about economic growth, Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said in a BBC interview, reiterating comments made by the RBI when it kept rates unchanged on Dec. 16. The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.08 percent, steady from Friday's close. The one-year rate edged down to 7.73 percent from 7.74 percent. "(The) 10-year benchmark yield could head higher by the close of the fiscal year end to 8.75 percent to 8.90 percent," said Indranil Pan, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank. He expects the market to continue its struggle to accommodate the higher borrowing programme in this fiscal year and does not expect the 2012/2013 budget estimate to provide any comfort on federal borrowings. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)